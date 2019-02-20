Laura Jean Hough Ruede, 58, of Jacksonville died Feb. 19, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include sons, Brian Ruede of Grove City, Ohio, Christopher Ruede of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; parents, Robert T. Hough of Erie, Pennsylvania, Cecelia Brillhart Autorino of Jacksonville; brothers, Robert J. Hough of Rutherfordton, James Hough of Washington Courthouse, Ohio; and sister, Deborah Moore of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019