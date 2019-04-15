Jacksonville, NC – LaVera Margaret Trask Strong, 85, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Northwoods United Methodist Church with Rev. Jerry Lewis officiating. Entombment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde D. and Mary Nitra Trask; and daughter, Sharon Goodson.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Strong; a son, Kenneth Strong of Jacksonville; daughter, Debbie Shipp of Jacksonville; brother, Ronald Trask of Chardon, OH; grandchildren, Jeremy, Melissa, Melaney, Jason, Timothy and Nicholas and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019