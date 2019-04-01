SgtMaj Lawrence "Rowland" Cromwell, USMC (Ret), 84, of Jacksonville, NC, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Born on March 28, 1935, in Baltimore, MD; he was a son of the late Lawrence Patrick and Mabel Adele Krauss Cromwell.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial with full military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Surviving are his daughters, Mellanie Lynn Cromwell of Chantilly, VA, Kelly Jean Smart and husband James of Seattle, WA, Robin Chase of Jacksonville, NC; a son, Christopher Lewis Cromwell and wife Sandy of Buffalo, NY; a sister, Mabel Graham Smith of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Regina Lollobrigido, Eric Redman, Patsy Redman, Adam Chase, Austin Cromwell, Sara Smart, Tori Cromwell, Dan Smart; and great-grandchildren, Rylynn Oswalt, Jack Lollobrigido, Lilli Redman, Sage Redman, and Jameson Moss.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
