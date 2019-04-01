Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Cromwell. View Sign

SgtMaj Lawrence "Rowland" Cromwell, USMC (Ret), 84, of Jacksonville, NC, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Born on March 28, 1935, in Baltimore, MD; he was a son of the late Lawrence Patrick and Mabel Adele Krauss Cromwell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial with full military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Surviving are his daughters, Mellanie Lynn Cromwell of Chantilly, VA, Kelly Jean Smart and husband James of Seattle, WA, Robin Chase of Jacksonville, NC; a son, Christopher Lewis Cromwell and wife Sandy of Buffalo, NY; a sister, Mabel Graham Smith of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Regina Lollobrigido, Eric Redman, Patsy Redman, Adam Chase, Austin Cromwell, Sara Smart, Tori Cromwell, Dan Smart; and great-grandchildren, Rylynn Oswalt, Jack Lollobrigido, Lilli Redman, Sage Redman, and Jameson Moss.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at

SgtMaj Lawrence "Rowland" Cromwell, USMC (Ret), 84, of Jacksonville, NC, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.Born on March 28, 1935, in Baltimore, MD; he was a son of the late Lawrence Patrick and Mabel Adele Krauss Cromwell.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial with full military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.Surviving are his daughters, Mellanie Lynn Cromwell of Chantilly, VA, Kelly Jean Smart and husband James of Seattle, WA, Robin Chase of Jacksonville, NC; a son, Christopher Lewis Cromwell and wife Sandy of Buffalo, NY; a sister, Mabel Graham Smith of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Regina Lollobrigido, Eric Redman, Patsy Redman, Adam Chase, Austin Cromwell, Sara Smart, Tori Cromwell, Dan Smart; and great-grandchildren, Rylynn Oswalt, Jack Lollobrigido, Lilli Redman, Sage Redman, and Jameson Moss.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org. Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home & Crematory

303 Chaney Ave

Jacksonville , NC 28540

(910) 455-1281 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.