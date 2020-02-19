MAGNOLIA - Lawrence McCray "Shot" Hayes Sr., 80, of Magnolia died Feb. 12, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Jump and Run Cemetery, Ivanhoe.
Survivors include children, Marlyn Hayes Harper of Willard, Gail Hayes Lane, Kaydence Wright, both of Magnolia, Yvonne Robinson of Harrells, Vanessa Hayes of Philadelphia, Marvin Chambliss of Pittsburgh, Peggy Kerr of Roseboro, Lawrence M. Hayes Jr. of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Shavell Williams Wiley, Sharnaa Williams, Shamal Williams, all of Jersey City, New Jersey; sisters, Lillian Imes of Ivanhoe, Minnie Robinson of Harrells, Gennell DeVane of Roseboro, Lois Hayes of Walterboro, South Carolina, Margaret Williams of Patterson, New Jersey.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
