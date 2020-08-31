Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence James Lopez Jr., 56, of Jacksonville died Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.

Services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include daughters, Victoria Cisneros of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Angelica Lopez of Texas; mother, Joan Lopez of the home; sisters, Teresa Lopez of Fort Garland, Colorado, Debbie Lopez of Alamosa, Colorado, Shirley Felix of Midway Park; and brother, Terrance Montano of California.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.





