Lawrence James Lopez Jr., 56, of Jacksonville died Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Survivors include daughters, Victoria Cisneros of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Angelica Lopez of Texas; mother, Joan Lopez of the home; sisters, Teresa Lopez of Fort Garland, Colorado, Debbie Lopez of Alamosa, Colorado, Shirley Felix of Midway Park; and brother, Terrance Montano of California.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
