Lawrence "Larry" Stroud Spell Sr., 72, of Cape Carteret, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Born on August 29, 1946, in Washington, DC; to James Bryan and Edna Claire Stroud Spell, he was named in honor of his maternal grandfather Lawrence Augustus Stroud. The youngest of three children, Larry always said his childhood in Arlington, Va. was "idyllic"…riding his bicycle, selling penny candy to other kids, and never coming home before sunset.

Larry attended Washington Lee High School in Arlington and then completed a B.A. in math and a M.A. of Education at The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg. For several years, Larry taught math at Stafford High School in Stafford, Va., and York High School in Yorktown. In 1973, he moved his family to Emerald Isle to work for his uncle George Spell, who along with other investors, was developing the island real estate.

Later, Larry earned his real estate license and spent the rest of his life doing what he loved…building homes and selling land to others who loved Emerald Isle as much as he did. Furthering his commitment to his hometown, he also served for more than 20 years as president of the Bogue Banks Water Company, a position he valued deeply. This summer, his lifelong dream of building a hotel will be fulfilled with the grand opening of Lighthouse Inn & Suites in Emerald Isle.

A perfect day for Larry would be a morning spent on the golf course, an afternoon watching his beloved Redskins or This Old House with Bob Vila on television, and lying on the floor all evening watching the Hallmark Murder Mysteries channel surrounded by grandchildren and his dog, Bella.

He is survived by his loving wife, Daisy, of Cape Carteret; his daughter, Kelli Williams, her husband Ted, and their children, Sarah, Katie, and Teddy, of Emerald Isle; his son, Larry Spell Jr, and his wife, Cindy, of Salt Lake City, UT; his daughter, Krystal Battleson, her husband, Chris, and their son, Mason, of Cape Carteret; and his daughter, Janell Kauffman, her husband, Lukis, and their children, Elijah and Laurel, of Richmond, VA; as well as his brother, Bryan Spell and his wife, Ursula, of Vienna, VA.; and his sister, Carolyn Robertson and her husband, James, of Pensacola, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Raab Oncology Clinic, 3500 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557 or to Coleman Radiation Center c/o Carteret Health Care, 3500 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.

