Leamon Tyrance Jr., 71, of Jacksonville died July 11, 2019.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Washington Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughter, Teresa Burkett of Jacksonville; son, Michael Tyrance of Morehead City; brother, Edmund L. Tyrance of San Antonio, Texas; and isters, Lee Berter West of Capitol Heights, Maryland, Shirley Draffin of Lancaster, South Carolina, Rosemary Thorton of Salisbury Mills, New York, and Bernita Shepard of Raleigh.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 16 to July 17, 2019