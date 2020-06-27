Lee K. Eggers, 85, of Sneads Ferry, NC, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Born on January 18, 1935, in Toledo, IL; he was a son of the late Chester and Eunice Titus Eggers. He retired from the USMC after 24 years of service having obtained the rank of Captain. Lee was a dedicated and devoted charter member and Elder of Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Myrtle Wetmore Eggers; a daughter, Kathryn A. Kennealy; a step-son, Henry Crowson; and a sister, Mary Tinsman.
He is survived by a son, Steven K. Eggers of Northport, NY; a step-son, Ronald Crowson of Raleigh, NC; four step-daughters, Anne Beard of Danville, VA, Susan Kelley of Apex, NC, Mary Kathryn Anderson of Colorado, Bonnie Dodson of Bartow, FL; a sister, Dolores Schoot of Toledo, IL; a brother, Ronald H. Eggers of Merritt Island, FL; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-brothers and step-sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, with Reverend Bill Young officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. A private committal service, with military honors, will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. A later Celebration of Life will be held near his birthday in January at Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 3131 RDU Center Drive, Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560 or to the Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church Building Fund, PO Box 759, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org or at JDNews.com.
