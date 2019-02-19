Jacksonville, NC – Lee V. Wilburn Sr., 67, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Pruitt Nursing Home in New Bern.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
His wife, Jackie L. Wilburn, precedes him in death as do his parents, John M. and Thelma Ison Wilburn.
Survivors include three sons, Lee Wilburn Jr. and wife, Alicia of Jacksonville, John Wilburn of Goldsboro, Jamie Wilburn and wife, Jennifer of Raleigh; daughters, Kelly Wilburn of N. Bethesda, MD and Michelle Hembree and husband, Eddie of Mansfield, OH; nine grandchildren; and siblings, Libby Griffith of Sandy Hook, KY, Bob Wilburn of Ironton, OH, Pam White of Catlettsburg, KY and Kurt Wilburn of Grayson, KY.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019