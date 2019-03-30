HARKERS ISLAND - Leland "Garry" Yeomans, 92, of Harkers Island, died March 29, 2019.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church in Harkers Island. Interment to follow at Vergie Mae. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City.
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019