Jacksonville – Leland Thomas Zegelien, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with Pastor Larry Haggard and Pastor Frankie Baggett officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Mr. Zegelien is survived by his wife, Margaret Zegelien of the home; one son, Leland Paul Zegelien and wife Traci of Springhill, TN; three daughters, Kimberly Dawn Zegelien of Jacksonville, NC, Tammy Strickland and husband Thomas of Jacksonville, NC, Leigh Ann Walker and husband Jeff of Mount Juliet, TN; 11 grandchildren, Lauren Riggs and Samuel, Mikayla Hurt and Andrew, Marissa Rice and Jeremy, Brooklyn Strickland, Andrew Strickland, Karlie Strickland, Asher Strickland, Maggie Walker, Chet Walker, Ty Walker, Lucas Zegelien; and three sisters, Mary Tritch, Alma Locke, Bette Osif.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019