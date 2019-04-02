JACKSONVILLE - Lena Andrews Petrea, 90, died on March 30, 2019, at Woodbury Wellness Center in Hampstead, NC.
|
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC with Rev. Ed Kahl officiating.
Lena is survived by her sister; Loretta Wootton of Wilmington; five nieces and four nephews.
Lena was a caring and loving person. She loved her sister Loretta as truly one of a kind and very special. Her nieces and nephews will never forget her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, 7100 Forest Point Blvd. Charlotte, NC, 28217.
Electronic condolences may be sent to Jonesfh.org.
