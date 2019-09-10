RICHLANDS - Lena Belle Gurganus Phillips, 97, of Richlands died Sept. 9, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Jacksonville with burial following at Gurganus family cemetery.
Survivors include children, Betty Lovitt Thomas, Burl Carter, both of Richlands, Rachael Carter of Jacksonville, Hazel Johnson of Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019