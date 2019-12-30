RICHLANDS - Lenwood Dallon Horne, age 92, of Richlands, died December 29, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen Horne; and son, Malcolm Horne. Mr. Horne was a veteran of WWII. After the war he started his garage, Horne's Speedway. He loved to race, compete in car shows, and especially loved Corvettes.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, with visitation following at Serenity Funeral Home in Beulaville. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville. The family asks those attending the graveside on Saturday to drive your classic cars.
Mr. Horne is survived by his sons, Dalton Horne and wife Ann of Richlands, and Kendall Horne and wife Lark of Kenansville; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317.
Condolences may be sent at SerenityNC.com.
Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beaulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019