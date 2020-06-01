(1927-2020)

Leo McClellan Weston of Potters Hill, NC passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, with his children by his side.

He was born on July 18, 1927, in Onslow County, NC; to Neauten and Nannie Lou Weston. The eldest son of nine children, Leo always helped support his family. On April 3, 1953, he married Elner Futrell, the love of his life. Over their 66 years together, they had two children whom they loved dearly, Debbie W. Harden of Charlotte, NC and Danny L. Weston of Kenansville, NC.

Leo was an accomplished entrepreneur who took great joy in watching his businesses grow. He shared his success by helping friends, family and neighbors whenever he could. He also enjoyed traveling, watching westerns and spending time with his family.

Leo was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elner Weston; his sisters, Mavis Weston, Swannie Taylor and her husband Elwood, Verona Horne and her husband Alvis; and his brother, Richard "Ducy" Weston.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie and her husband Mark; his son, Danny and his wife Marcy; his five grandchildren, Christopher Weston, Michael Harden, Morgan Harden, Matthew Harden and Brandon Weston; his niece, Ginger Futral and her husband Kevin; his brothers, Marvin Weston and his wife Irene, Bobby Weston and his wife Celia, Romeo Weston and his wife Willette; his sister, Mary Wood and her husband Merritt; his sister-in-law, Margaret Weston, wife of Ducy; and many nieces and nephews of the Weston family.

The family is grateful for all the caregivers who provided for Leo throughout the years, including Sharon, Dannette, Joy, Andrea, LaTonya, Lucy, Tammy, Wayne and Margaret.

Given the pandemic, there will be a private family service. A video of the service will be available on the Serenity Funeral Home (Beulaville, NC) website on June 3, 2020, in the evening. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401 or to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Wake Forest, 1 Medical Center Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC, 27157-1207.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville.







