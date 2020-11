Or Copy this URL to Share

GRANTSBORO - Leon Lupton Barrow Jr., 64, of Grantsboro, died Nov. 14, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville. Interment will be private.

Survivors include wife, Kelly Brown; daughters, Heaven Sibley of New Bern, Angel Ridder of Bayboro; sisters, Norma Sue Barrow of Apex, Carolyn Mills of Trenton.

Visitation will be 30 minutes before service.



