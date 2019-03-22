Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Clard. View Sign



Leonard was born on October 16, 1944, at the Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital to T/Sgt. Leonard P. and Fanny Alice Clark. He moved with his family on many occasions during his father's twenty year career in the Marine Corps. His family settled in Hubert, where Leonard graduated from Swansboro High School in 1963.

He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1965, and served in the US and England as a Russian Linguist. Upon discharge from the Air Force Leonard attended Indiana University receiving both Bachelors and Master's Degrees in political science. He had a long career as a teacher in both North Carolina and Virginia, and spent the last half of his career teaching in institutional settings. During the final years of his career with the Virginia Department of Corrections his students had the highest GED success rate in the state. He touched many lives before his retirement from the State of Virginia in 2010. Following retirement Leonard pursued his hobby of collecting military antiques and traveling to militaria shows throughout the southeast. He loved good conversation, a lively debate and possessed a unique sense of humor. Leonard also enjoyed woodworking, giving his finished pieces to family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Allen Clark. Leonard is survived by his wife of 23 years, Rebecca Hall Clark of the home; mother-in-law, Evelyn Hall of Wrightsville Beach; brother-in-law, Carlton G. Hall of Winston Salem; sisters, Gwen Clark, Goldie (David) Walton, Charlotte Clark and Gloria (Kevin) Hardison, all of Wilmington; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many, including special friends Col. and Mrs. William Ayers of Swansboro, Stephen LeQuire of Wilmington and devoted cat companions, Missy and Big Boy.

The family will receive friends for a public visitation, at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25 at Andrews Mortuary on Market Street, Wilmington with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Reverend Dale Wood Peterson and Dr. Barbara Bell will officiate. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Carolina Museum of the Marine, PO Box 1046, Jacksonville, North Carolina or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Wilmington, North Carolina.

Condolences may be shared with the family at

Leonard Joseph Clark, 74, of Swansboro, North Carolina passed away March 18, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, following a brief illness.Leonard was born on October 16, 1944, at the Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital to T/Sgt. Leonard P. and Fanny Alice Clark. He moved with his family on many occasions during his father's twenty year career in the Marine Corps. His family settled in Hubert, where Leonard graduated from Swansboro High School in 1963.He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1965, and served in the US and England as a Russian Linguist. Upon discharge from the Air Force Leonard attended Indiana University receiving both Bachelors and Master's Degrees in political science. He had a long career as a teacher in both North Carolina and Virginia, and spent the last half of his career teaching in institutional settings. During the final years of his career with the Virginia Department of Corrections his students had the highest GED success rate in the state. He touched many lives before his retirement from the State of Virginia in 2010. Following retirement Leonard pursued his hobby of collecting military antiques and traveling to militaria shows throughout the southeast. He loved good conversation, a lively debate and possessed a unique sense of humor. Leonard also enjoyed woodworking, giving his finished pieces to family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Allen Clark. Leonard is survived by his wife of 23 years, Rebecca Hall Clark of the home; mother-in-law, Evelyn Hall of Wrightsville Beach; brother-in-law, Carlton G. Hall of Winston Salem; sisters, Gwen Clark, Goldie (David) Walton, Charlotte Clark and Gloria (Kevin) Hardison, all of Wilmington; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many, including special friends Col. and Mrs. William Ayers of Swansboro, Stephen LeQuire of Wilmington and devoted cat companions, Missy and Big Boy.The family will receive friends for a public visitation, at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25 at Andrews Mortuary on Market Street, Wilmington with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Reverend Dale Wood Peterson and Dr. Barbara Bell will officiate. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Carolina Museum of the Marine, PO Box 1046, Jacksonville, North Carolina or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Wilmington, North Carolina.Condolences may be shared with the family at Andrewsmortuary.com. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close