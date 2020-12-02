1/1
Leonard Drew
11/18/34 - 11/30/2020
Reverend Leonard I Drew, 86, of Jacksonville NC, went home to meet his Lord, Monday, November 30, 2020
His Passion was serving the Lord in Ministry, not just in the Pulpit but through everything he did and through everyone he met.
He is survived by his daughters, Terisa Thibault of Indiana, Vaness Drew of Raleigh; and his son, Derek Drew of Jacksonville. Step sons, Dennis Butler and David Butler, of Jacksonville. Nine grandchildren, Rusty Mullen, Nicolas Thibault, Ian Van Horn, Lexie Thibault, Joshua Drew, Schifra Humphrey, Quinten Howe, Brittany Butler and David Butler Jr. Five great-grandchildren, Destiny Mullen, Brandon Birmingham, Isabelle Mullen, Rusty Mullen Jr., Avery Mullen.
Family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave., Jacksonville NC. Services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville NC. Masks required. Graveside services will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Montford Landing Road, Jacksonville NC. Due to COVID Restrictions, Graveside will be for family only.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
