Jacksonville - Leonard E. Kellum, 69, died Thursday, Dec 3, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, Dec 7 at Jones Funeral Home, burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park. The Rev. Bobby Williams will officiate.
Leonard was a general contractor in Onslow County. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Morton. He is survived by his wife, Shirlene P. Kellum; his son, Michael Kellum; a sister, Kay Harkins and her husband Ricky of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Matthew Morton, Jonathon Morton, Logon Morton, Owen Morton and Madison Kellum
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home.
Electronic condolences may be sent to Jonesfh.org.