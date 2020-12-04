1/
Leonard Kellum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacksonville - Leonard E. Kellum, 69, died Thursday, Dec 3, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, Dec 7 at Jones Funeral Home, burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park. The Rev. Bobby Williams will officiate.
Leonard was a general contractor in Onslow County. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Morton. He is survived by his wife, Shirlene P. Kellum; his son, Michael Kellum; a sister, Kay Harkins and her husband Ricky of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Matthew Morton, Jonathon Morton, Logon Morton, Owen Morton and Madison Kellum
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home.
Electronic condolences may be sent to Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved