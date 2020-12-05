JACKSONVILLE – Leonard E. Kellum, 69, died Thursday, Dec 3, at his home.
A funeral service will be Monday, Dec 7, noon, at Jones Funeral Home, burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park. The Rev. Bobby Williams will officiate.
Leonard was a general contractor in Onslow County.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Morton.
He is survived by his wife, Shirlene P. Kellum, his son Michael Kellum, a sister, Kay Harkins and her husband Ricky of Jacksonville, five grandchildren, Matthew Morton, Jonathon Morton, Logan Morton, Owen Morton and Madison Kellum.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Jones Funeral Home. Electronic condolences may be sent to jonesfh.org.