MAPLE HILL - Leonard "Tom Cat" Pickett, 61, of Maple Hill died May 3, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Services will be private.

Survivors include mother, Ruthie McKoy; brothers, Larry Pickett, Micheal Stanley Pickett, James Miller, Roger Miller; and sisters, Betty Jean Pickett, Carleen Trosclair.

Viewing will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.



