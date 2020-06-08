MAPLE HILL - Leonard "Tom Cat" Pickett, 61, of Maple Hill died May 3, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Services will be private.
Survivors include mother, Ruthie McKoy; brothers, Larry Pickett, Micheal Stanley Pickett, James Miller, Roger Miller; and sisters, Betty Jean Pickett, Carleen Trosclair.
Viewing will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Services will be private.
Survivors include mother, Ruthie McKoy; brothers, Larry Pickett, Micheal Stanley Pickett, James Miller, Roger Miller; and sisters, Betty Jean Pickett, Carleen Trosclair.
Viewing will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.