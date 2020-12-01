1/1
Leonard Pullicino
Jacksonville, NC – Leonard H. Pullicino, 69, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A longtime resident of Jacksonville, he served his city honorably for 31 years as a Jacksonville City Policeman, retiring from the JPD with the rank of Commander. Leonard was responsible for successfully launching the annual National Night Out events.
He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He penned the following words not too long ago: "I have never been a wealthy man except for the love of my family and the community I have lived in for the greater part of my life. This has been my home and I have been and will continue to be proud to say I have lived here and made many good friends who supported me in the good times as well as adding valuable advice during the bad ones. To all of you, I say good-bye and be safe."
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold E Pullicino and Dorothy Sloan Pullicino Beese; and a brother, Howard Pullicino.
Survivors include his son, George Pullicino of Hopewell, VA; brother, Don Pullicino of Jacksonville; sisters, Marilyn Gray of Jacksonville and Jeanne Lamczyk of Manassas, VA; and his three grandchildren, Christian Pullicino of Hertford, Timothy Pullicino of Whiteville and Meghan Pullicino of Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org/donation in honor of Leonard.
Electronic condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
