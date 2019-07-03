MIDWAY PARK - Leontine Humphrey Parson, 61, of Midway Park died June 29, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Midway Park with interment following at Georgetown Memorial Park.
Surviviors include children, Keishia Gray, Tanya Humphrey, Arlisha Humphrey, Richard Humphrey, Curtis Humphrey, Leon Humphrey; brothers, Kent Humphrey, Prince Humphrey; and sisters, Shirley Rainley, Sarah Stacey, Jackie Clayton.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 3 to July 4, 2019