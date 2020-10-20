1/
Leroy Hetherington Jr.
1958 - 2020
Leroy "Dale" Hetherington Jr., passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 9, 2020.
He was born in Clinton, Missouri, on December 24, 1958.
Dale's memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville, NC. A private interment with military honors will be held at a later date.
Dale retired from the United States Marine Corps after serving 24 years as an aviation ordnance technician. He was known by his call sign, "grandpa."
Dale leaves behind his loving wife, Teresa Lynn Hetherington, of the home; He is also survived by his father, Leroy Dale Hetherington; His brother, David Hetherington (Susan) of Clinton, MO; His sister, Margie Hetherington of Clinton, MO; His step-children, Scott Bentley, Lisa Shippy (Chris) of Centerview, MO, Jennifer Westphal (Jeff) of Ringgold, CA, Kimberly Bowens of VA Beach, Michael Dyson Jr. of Lacy, WA; and 14 grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Faye; and his sister, Rhonda Dozier.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home Chapel
