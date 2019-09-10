Leslie Manley Haste Sr. was born on June 9, 1949, the son of John and Estelle Haste. He entered his heavenly home on September 10, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He dearly loved his family, friends and community and was an active member of Providence Baptist Church of Holly Ridge, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Estelle; his wife, Kaye Haste; his brothers, Douglas, Lionel and Richard; his son, Wesley Haste; and his grandson, Wesley Bryant.
He leaves behind his sister, Cheryl Haste (Rudy); his sister-in- law, Nina Haste; sons, Leslie Haste Jr. (Missie) and Bradley Haste (Stacey); and daughters, Ashleigh Haste, and Brandi Bryant (Dewayne). He also leaves behind many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors one hour prior beginning at 3 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019