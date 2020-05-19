Stayton, OR - Leslie Kennedy Burns, age 77, formerly of Beulaville died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home in Stayton, OR.
Mr. Burns was a retired 21 year veteran of the Navy and a former US Postal Worker for many years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mona Jean ;and son, Leslie Keith Burns.
A private graveside service will be held.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Burns of Stayton, OR; daughter, Marylin Ervin of Richlands; sister, Faye B. Jones of Trenton; brother, Robert L. Burns of Knotts Island; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and extended family in Oregon.
Condolences may be sent at SerenityNC.com.
Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 19 to May 20, 2020