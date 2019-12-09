Lester Gould Simpson Jr., 87, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Born on July 30, 1932, in Jones County; he was the son of the late Lester Gould Simpson Sr. and Jeanne Marie Prevost Simpson. He was a veteran of the US Army and the owner and operator of Simpson Appraisal. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Madelyn Lowry, Barbara Drash and Carolyn A. Brooks.
Surviving are his wife, Alma L. Simpson of Emerald Isle; a daughter, Lisa Simpson of Emerald Isle; two sons, Douglas E. Simpson of Emerald Isle, Lester G. "Tripp" Simpson III of Silverthorne, Colorado; one sister, Jacquelyn Floreen of Chapel Hill; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with Freddie Braswell officiating.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019