TEACHEY - LeVerne Jones, 57, of Teachey died Nov. 5, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Teachey with interment following at the church cemetery.
Survivors include mother, Hattie Jones; daughters, Tawanda, April , Adrianna, Dhani; sons, James, Malcom; sisters, Shirley, Lila, Julia, Rosezetta, Valeria, Kanisha; and brothers, Glendale and Frank.
Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019