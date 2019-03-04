COVE CITY - Levi Hall Sr., 73, of Cove City died March 1, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Northwest "A" Free Will Baptist Tabernacle, Trenton with burial following at Core Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at House of God, New Bern and one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
