Levi Simmons
Levi Simmons, 77, of Jacksonville died Sept. 25, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Interfaith Community Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Erica S. Humphrey of Orlando, Florida, Sherita S. Washington, Shantè Simmons- Rambert, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Eric L. Simmons; sisters, Clova Blake, Addie Mae Bell, Henry Mae Everett, Nattie Ruth Fulcher, all of Jacksonville; and brother, Billy Simmons of Winston Salem.
Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
