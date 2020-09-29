Or Copy this URL to Share

Levi Simmons, 77, of Jacksonville died Sept. 25, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Interfaith Community Cemetery.

Survivors include children, Erica S. Humphrey of Orlando, Florida, Sherita S. Washington, Shantè Simmons- Rambert, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Eric L. Simmons; sisters, Clova Blake, Addie Mae Bell, Henry Mae Everett, Nattie Ruth Fulcher, all of Jacksonville; and brother, Billy Simmons of Winston Salem.

Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home.



