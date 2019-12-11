Lewis Grant Jr.

Service Information
Obituary
Mr. Lewis C. Grant Jr., age 72, of Jacksonville, North Carolina passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Mr. Grant was born August 24, 1947, in WV. He is preceded in death by his father, Lewis C. Grant Sr., his mother, Geraldine L. Grant; his brother, Charlie R. Grant; and his sister, Constance Tolbert. He is survived by a sister, Penny Grant; and a brother, Jerry Dean Grant. Two daughters, Rachael Maire Grant and Angela Renee Graham. Four grandchildren, Megan, Brennan, Elizabeth and Abigail.
He is a Vietnam era Navy Veteran. Lewis moved to Jacksonville, NC in 2016, to be near his daughters and grandchildren. Lewis will always be remembered for his love of family, friends, children, dogs, RC cola, Reese's cups, Superman, Bingo, Westerns and Happy Days. Fair Winds and following seas, Snooks.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 16 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC.
Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville is honored to serve the Grant family.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
