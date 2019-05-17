Lewis Morton, 94, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Liberty Commons of Jacksonville.
Born on December 2, 1924, in Onslow County; he was a son of the late Jacob and Mattie Kellum Morton. He was a farmer and a longtime member of Kellum Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by seven brothers, Levine Morton, Humphrey Morton, Ulysses Morton, Victor Morton, June Morton, Edwin Morton, Wilson Morton; and two sisters, Isabell Morton and Nona Morton.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Hall Morton of Jacksonville; two sons, Dennis Morton of Jacksonville, David Morton and wife Sue of Bakersfield, CA; a daughter, Vera Mallard and husband Clifton of Jacksonville; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, in the chapel of Onslow Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastors Jody Yopp and Pete Lowrey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kellum Baptist Church, 1175 Kellum Loop Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 17 to May 18, 2019