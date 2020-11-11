1/
Lewis Polley Sr.
Lewis Tirome Polley Sr., 71, of Jacksonville, died Nov. 7, 2020, at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Infant of Prague Catholic Church. Burial will be private.
Survivors include wife, Norma B. Polley of the home; sons, Lewis T. Polley Jr. of Los Angeles, Ravee Polley of Atlanta; daughter, Amor Konrad of Holly Ridge; brother, James Polley; and sister, Carolyn Hewitt, both of Atlanta.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
