Lewis Tirome Polley Sr., 71, of Jacksonville, died Nov. 7, 2020, at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Infant of Prague Catholic Church. Burial will be private.

Survivors include wife, Norma B. Polley of the home; sons, Lewis T. Polley Jr. of Los Angeles, Ravee Polley of Atlanta; daughter, Amor Konrad of Holly Ridge; brother, James Polley; and sister, Carolyn Hewitt, both of Atlanta.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



