Lewis Whisenhunt

JACKSONVILLE - MSgt Lewis Andrew Whisenhunt Jr., 78, of passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family at his home in Jacksonville, NC on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Lewis was a decorated Marine veteran who served in the Vietnam War and retired after 20 years in the US Marine Corps. After retiring from the Marines, Lewis continued his devotion for community service at Onslow County Sheriff's Office where he worked in civil division until retirement in 2017. He volunteered his free time working with the Guardian Ad Litem program helping children in the court system.
Anyone who knew Lewis knew that he was the most loving father and grandfather a family could ask for.
Lewis was predeceased by Jeanette Marie Whisenhunt (daughter); and Chrystal Kmiec (granddaughter).
He is survived by Kathleen Whisenhunt (daughter-in-law and Caregiver); Timothy Whisenhunt (son), Jeffrey Engels (son); Brenna Smith (granddaughter), Wayne Watters (grandson); and Joyce Whisenhunt (wife).
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.