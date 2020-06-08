Lila "Cathy" Heath Jenkins, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A private burial will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Cathy was born in Beulaville, to the late Jonas and Pauline Williams Heath.
She is survived by her husband, Don Jenkins of the home; her daughter, Paula Gwen Drown of Rose Hill; grandsons, Justin Canady and Cody Pate; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Doreen Heath Davis and husband Winston of Goldsboro; and two nephews, Michael Davis and Dwayne Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Iris Pauline Heath.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
A private burial will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Cathy was born in Beulaville, to the late Jonas and Pauline Williams Heath.
She is survived by her husband, Don Jenkins of the home; her daughter, Paula Gwen Drown of Rose Hill; grandsons, Justin Canady and Cody Pate; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Doreen Heath Davis and husband Winston of Goldsboro; and two nephews, Michael Davis and Dwayne Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Iris Pauline Heath.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.