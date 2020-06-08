Lila Jenkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lila "Cathy" Heath Jenkins, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A private burial will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Cathy was born in Beulaville, to the late Jonas and Pauline Williams Heath.
She is survived by her husband, Don Jenkins of the home; her daughter, Paula Gwen Drown of Rose Hill; grandsons, Justin Canady and Cody Pate; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Doreen Heath Davis and husband Winston of Goldsboro; and two nephews, Michael Davis and Dwayne Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Iris Pauline Heath.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved