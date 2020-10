Or Copy this URL to Share

CRESWELL - Lilia Rodriguez Covington, 85, of Covington died Oct. 3, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.

No services planned.

Survivors include daughter, Keana Covington of the home; and sisters, Elizabeth Trelinski of Sarasota, Florida, Carlota Lenz of Panama City, Florida.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.



