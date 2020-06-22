Lillian Williams
Lillian Futrell Williams, 84, of Jacksonville died June 18, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the family cemetery, Richlands.
Survivors include son, Kenneth Williams; daughter, Wendy Williams, both of Jacksonville; sisters; Diane Batchelor, Mary Lynch, both of Richlands; and brothers, Carrol Futrell, Gerald Futrell, both of New York.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
