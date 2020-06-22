Lillian Williams

Or Copy this URL to Share

Lillian Futrell Williams, 84, of Jacksonville died June 18, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the family cemetery, Richlands.

Survivors include son, Kenneth Williams; daughter, Wendy Williams, both of Jacksonville; sisters; Diane Batchelor, Mary Lynch, both of Richlands; and brothers, Carrol Futrell, Gerald Futrell, both of New York.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

