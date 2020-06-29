Lily Raynor
BEULAVILLE - Lily Eloise "Weasy" Kennedy Raynor, 62, of Beulaville died June 28, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at L.R. Gresham Cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Jimmy R. Raynor of Beulaville; sons, Tony Raynor of South Carolina, Jimmy Lee Raynor; daughter, Donna Renee McGee, both of Beulaville; sisters, Ellen Sandlin-Kennedy, Nancy Kennedy Howard, Rachel Whaley, all of Pink Hill, Kay Joyner of Charlotte, Jane Hardison of Albertson; and brothers; Daniel Kennedy, Billy Kennedy, Steven Kennedy, all of Pink Hill.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
