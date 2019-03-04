RICHLANDS - Linda Taylor Futrell, 72, of Richlands died March 2, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Interment will be private.
Survivors include spouse, Jesse Futrell; sister, Carolyn Howard, both of Richlands; and brother, David Taylor of Benson.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019