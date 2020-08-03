Linda Gilbo, 68, of Morehead City, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Carteret Health Care.

Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one-hour prior. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City.



