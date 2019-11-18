Linda Lou La Corte, born April 30, 1949, of Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville, North Carolina passed away on November 15, 2019, in Jacksonville.
Linda was the daughter of Alwilda Louise Graves and James Clyde Byrd of Vallejo, California.
She is survived by her son, Joseph William La Corte, and son-in-law, Gregory Joseph Lagola, of New York, New York, and son Antonio Carl La Corte of Washougal, Washington.
Linda was a long-time employee of the Jacksonville Sam's Club and was widely known as the door greeter there. She will be remembered for her warm smiles and her many novelty hats and costumes, which brought joy to many throughout the Jacksonville area.
Linda will be laid to rest in Key West, Florida, her happiest place in the world.
Special thanks to Lori Howard of Jacksonville, her guardian angel and beloved friend, and her caregivers; Dorraine Dillahunt of Maysville, Cindy Fisk, of Richlands, and Jackie Wagner, of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
