Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

MIDWAY PARK - Linda Forrest Lennen, 79, of Midway Park died Aug. 8, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include husband, Paul Lennen; daughters, Cynthia Wager, Lori Ouellette, Jennifer Lennen, Kelley Nicely; and sons, Jon Lennen, Joseph Lennen, Jack Robertson, Christopher Lennen.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store