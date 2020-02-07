POLLOCKSVILLE - Linda Ann Slaughter Rowe, 86, of Pollocksville died Feb. 5, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Faith Baptist Church, Trenton with burial following at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Denise Sweat of Greenville, South Carolina; sons, Joseph Vance Rowe Jr., Victor Rowe, both of New Bern; brother, Abney Slaughter of Burlington; and sisters, Rachel Dawson of New Bern, Margaret Medlin of Greensboro.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020