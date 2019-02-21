Linda Joy Stavesky, 70, of Jacksonville died Feb. 19, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Services will be private.
Survivors include husband, John W. Stavesky of the home; daughters, Philippe Joy Wahoff of Leland, Emily Valarie Louise Pruitt of Amelia, Virginia; sons, Robert Anthony Mugler of Vanceboro, Timothy Raymond Stavesky; sister, Julia G. Dale of Hampton, Virginia; and brothers, Robert L. Brown-Dell of San Clemente, California, Carroll Lee Brown of Rocky Mount.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019