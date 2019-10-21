Jacksonville, NC – Linda L. Stroud, 70, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Stroud is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Stroud Jr.; and a son, Israel Stroud.
Survivors include her two sons, John Harvey Stroud III and his wife, Angela of Jacksonville and Joshua Caleb Stroud and his wife, Kimberly of Faison, NC; six brothers, Ted W. Humphrey and wife, Resa of Hernando, FL, Danny Humphrey of Jacksonville, Samuel Humphrey and wife, Pamela of Jacksonville, Jonah Humphrey and wife, Peggy of Jacksonville, Steven Humphrey and wife, Patricia of Richlands and Timmy Humphrey of Jacksonville; three sisters, Kate Toomer and husband, James of Swansboro, Belinda Daniels and significant other, Chris of Gay, GA and Alice Nevitt of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Joshua C. Stroud II, Jonnasen Stroud and Archer Stroud; and her best friend, Bonnie Morton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019