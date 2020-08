Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWPORT - Linda Thomas, 72, of Newport died Aug. 13, 2020, at her home.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home with interment following at Amariah Garner Cemetery or view it on the funeral home website.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.



