NEW BERN - Linda Carol Wells Van Horn, 57, of New Bern died Sept. 14, 2020, at her home.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include mother, Alice D. Wells; and sister, Janice Whitmore, both of Swansboro.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



