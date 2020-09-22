Linster Carter

Or Copy this URL to Share

BEULAVILLE - Linster Bryant "L.B." Carter, 82, of Beulaville died Sept. 21, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sandy Plain OFWB Church, Pink Hill with burial at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include daughters, Sherry C. Hinkle of Pink Hill, Karen C. Bouchette of Beulaville; and sister, Pearl C. Whitfield of Deep Run.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



