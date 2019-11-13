Linwood Ray Carter crossed over to Glory on Monday, November 11, 2019.
He was born on January 15, 1943; to Edwin and Annie Carter. He was the loving and devoted husband of 58 years to his "Angel Baby" Carol Capps Carter, and "Daddy" of Phillip Ray Carter (Sandy) of Clayton, NC; Pamela Carter Lowery of Wallace, NC; and Rhonda Carter Bridgers (Richard) of Defuniak Springs, FL. He was a proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sweet sister, Maggie Lou Rivenbark (Ernest).
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Edwin and Annie Carter; and brothers, Joseph and Edwin Jr.
Mr. Carter's family will greet friends at a visitation honoring him on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the chapel of Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services in Wallace followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. Officiating will be the Reverend Phillip Carter and The Reverend Bobby Smith. Interment will be in the Rockfish Memorial Cemetery in Wallace, NC.
